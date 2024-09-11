iOS 18 Lets You Edit Video Speed With the Photos App

The iOS 18Photos app features a new video speed control option that can be used to change the frame rate of your videos after they're captured.
Apple mentioned the option to change video speed in post processing when it introduced the new iPhone 16 models, but it turns out it's a feature that's available for older iPhones running iOS 18.
Added in the iOS 18 Release Candidate, the Playback Speed editor can be used to slow down playback speed of a high frame rate video. There are 240, 120, 60, 48, 30, and 24 frames per second options to choose from.
There's always been a feature for adjusting the speed of select parts of Slo-mo videos, but Playback Speed is a separate control. You can get to it by opening up the editing interface for a video, and then tapping on the timer icon at the top right.
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models support 4K 120fps video in Slo-mo and Video modes, and the Playback Speed feature can be used for making adjustments after you shoot a video. From Apple's keynote event:
You can use 4k 120, in Slo-mo or Video mode, and now you don't have to make that upfront decision on frame rate. You can adjust the playback speed after capture. In the new Photos app, there's a quarter speed playback, a new half speed option that really adds a wonderful, dreamy effect, or you can bring it back to normal speed. There's also a 1/5 speed option that corresponds to 24 frames per second playback. These playback speeds are great for easy on the go editing.
iOS 18 with the Playback Speed feature is set to be released to the public on Monday, September 16.
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight. In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the...
Apple today announced the latest lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders for these devices begin September 13, and if you plan on ordering from a cellular carrier in the United States, there will be plenty of options for discounts from the major carriers. AT&T is offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with...
Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever." The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10%...
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
With the launch of the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple has discontinued some of its older iPhones. As of today, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been replaced with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone SE remains as Apple's most affordable device, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone...