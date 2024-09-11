iOS 18 Lets You Edit Video Speed With the Photos App

The iOS 18 Photos app features a new video speed control option that can be used to change the frame rate of your videos after they're captured.



Apple mentioned the option to change video speed in post processing when it introduced the new iPhone 16 models, but it turns out it's a feature that's available for older iPhones running ‌iOS 18‌.

Added in the ‌iOS 18‌ Release Candidate, the Playback Speed editor can be used to slow down playback speed of a high frame rate video. There are 240, 120, 60, 48, 30, and 24 frames per second options to choose from.

There's always been a feature for adjusting the speed of select parts of Slo-mo videos, but Playback Speed is a separate control. You can get to it by opening up the editing interface for a video, and then tapping on the timer icon at the top right.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models support 4K 120fps video in Slo-mo and Video modes, and the Playback Speed feature can be used for making adjustments after you shoot a video. From Apple's keynote event:

You can use 4k 120, in Slo-mo or Video mode, and now you don't have to make that upfront decision on frame rate. You can adjust the playback speed after capture. In the new Photos app, there's a quarter speed playback, a new half speed option that really adds a wonderful, dreamy effect, or you can bring it back to normal speed. There's also a 1/5 speed option that corresponds to 24 frames per second playback. These playback speeds are great for easy on the go editing.

‌iOS 18‌ with the Playback Speed feature is set to be released to the public on Monday, September 16.