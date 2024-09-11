Here's How Much Faster the A18 Pro Chip is Compared to the A17 Pro

An early benchmark result for the A18 Pro chip in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max appears to have surfaced on the Geekbench 6 website.



The single result shows that the A18 Pro is up to 18% faster than the A17 Pro chip. During its iPhone 16 event, Apple said the A18 Pro is up to 15% faster than the A17 Pro, so the result is within the ballpark of that claim.

Here are the Geekbench 6 results for comparison:



A18 Pro single-core score (one result): 3,409 single-core score (+18%)

3,409 single-core score (+18%) A17 Pro single-core score (average): 2,896 single-core score

2,896 single-core score A18 Pro multi-core score (one result): 8,492 multi-core score (+18%)

8,492 multi-core score (+18%) A17 Pro multi-core score (average): 7,192 multi-core score

With a multi-core score of 8,492, the A18 Pro's performance is equivalent to the M1 chip in the 2020 model of the Mac mini, according to the Geekbench 6 website.

All in all, the latest high-end iPhones offer modest year-over-year performance gains over the previous models, as is typically the case. With the A18 Pro chip, Apple said the iPhone continues to have the fastest CPU available in any smartphone.