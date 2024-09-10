Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Gets First Discounts for Best Buy Members

Apple yesterday announced a new black colorway for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which will launch September 20. With this new color, there are a few new configurations of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 available to purchase, and Best Buy has the first discounts available on these models for members.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy.

If you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, you can get $50 off the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black. This knocks the price of the watch down to $749.00, from $799.00. Given that membership prices start at $49.99/year, this deal is best for anyone who already has a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.

Configurations with the black color include the Black Ocean Band, Dark Green Alpine Loop, Black Trail Loop, and the new Black Titanium Milanese Loop. If you're shopping for the Milanese Loop model, shoppers should note that it's priced at $849.00 with the member discount, down from $899.00.

The original natural finish of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also has a few new band options that are part of Best Buy's discounts. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.