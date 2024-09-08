macOS Sequoia Release Likely to Be the Earliest in Years
macOS Sequoia will be one of the earliest new macOS launches in over a decade, likely releasing within as little as just a week.
Internal Apple documentation obtained by MacRumors suggests that macOS 15.0 Sequoia will be officially released to the public by mid-September. The release dates of major macOS updates in recent years are listed below:
- OS X 10.9 (Mavericks) – October 22, 2013
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) – October 16, 2014
- OS X 10.11 (El Capitan) – September 30, 2015
- macOS 10.12 (Sierra) – September 20, 2016
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) – September 25, 2017
- macOS 10.14 (Mojave) – September 24, 2018
- macOS 10.15 (Catalina) – October 7, 2019
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur) – November 12, 2020
- macOS 12.0 (Monterey) – October 25, 2021
- macOS 13.0 (Ventura) – October 24, 2022
- macOS 14.0 (Sonoma) – September 26, 2023
The release of macOS Sequoia by mid-September this year would be the earliest since OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion), which was released on July 25, 2012.
The new annual version of iOS has historically always been released at least a week before the new version of macOS. Sometimes, Apple leaves a considerable gap between the releases; in 2020, the company left nearly two months between the release of iOS 14 (September 16, 2020) and macOS Big Sur (November 12, 2020).
New major versions of iOS are always released before the launch of a new iPhone lineup in September. This year, the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch on Friday, September 20. As a result, macOS Sequoia could not only be the earliest macOS release in over a decade, but also the first simultaneous iOS/macOS release ever, or even the first time a new version of macOS has been released before the new version of iOS.
Apple is almost certain to share more information about the release of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia at its event on Monday, September 9, where it is also set to unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and the fourth-generation AirPods.
