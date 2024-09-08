Get Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro at Best Buy and Amazon This Weekend

We're tracking a collection of big discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro this weekend at Best Buy and Amazon, including the match of an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Across the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro lineup you'll find $300-$350 off every model on Best Buy, with Amazon matching half of the deals. In regards to the Best Buy discounts, only one of these deals requires a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, while all of the others are available to every customer.

If you're shopping for the 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, you'll find $500 off every model across Best Buy and Amazon. Best Buy has the two 512GB models starting at $1,999.00 for the 18GB RAM/512GB/M3 Pro computer, and Amazon is matching these deals. For the higher capacity 1TB models, you'll only find deals available at Amazon, and they start at $2,999.00 for the 36GB RAM/1TB/M3 Max computer.



14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

