Get Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro at Best Buy and Amazon This Weekend
We're tracking a collection of big discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro this weekend at Best Buy and Amazon, including the match of an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Across the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro lineup you'll find $300-$350 off every model on Best Buy, with Amazon matching half of the deals. In regards to the Best Buy discounts, only one of these deals requires a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, while all of the others are available to every customer.
If you're shopping for the 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, you'll find $500 off every model across Best Buy and Amazon. Best Buy has the two 512GB models starting at $1,999.00 for the 18GB RAM/512GB/M3 Pro computer, and Amazon is matching these deals. For the higher capacity 1TB models, you'll only find deals available at Amazon, and they start at $2,999.00 for the 36GB RAM/1TB/M3 Max computer.
14-inch MacBook Pro
- M3 512GB - $1,299.00 ($300 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3, 8GB, 1TB - $1,499.00 ($300 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3, 16GB, 1TB - $1,699.00 ($300 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Pro 512GB - $1,649.00 ($350 off) [My Best Buy members only]
- M3 Pro 1TB - $2,099.00 ($300 off)
- M3 Max 1TB - $2,899.00 ($300 off)
16-inch MacBook Pro
- M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB - $1,999.00 ($500 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Pro, 36GB RAM, 512GB - $2,399.00 ($500 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Max, 36GB RAM, 1TB - $2,999.00 ($500 off) [only at Amazon]
- M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB - $3,499.00 ($500 off) [only at Amazon]
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Popular Stories
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
iOS 18 has been in beta testing for nearly three months, and the software update will finally be released for all compatible iPhones soon. Apple should reveal iOS 18's exact release date during its September 9 event, with the most likely possibility being Monday, September 16. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18. Note that Apple Intelligence is not coming...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 20 and will compete in a quickly evolving smartphone market, and with some notable upgrades rumored, the new models could see price changes compared to previous years. Successive iPhone models always come with new features and hardware upgrades, but Apple typically does not increase the retail prices as a result....
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared his final expectations for Apple's "It's Glowtime" event, providing some new tidbits and clarifications about the new devices set to be announced on Monday. iPhone 16 Pro Along with larger 6.3- and 6.9-inch display sizes, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have bezels that are "now about a third slimmer" for a "sleeker overall look." The...
Apple did not mention CarPlay when it unveiled iOS 18 in June, but the update includes a handful of new features for the in-car iPhone system. iOS 18 includes some changes to the Messages app, Settings app, and Siri on CarPlay. The update should be widely released later in September. Below, we recap CarPlay's key new features on iOS 18. 1. Contact Photos in Messages App iOS 18 adds...
The Apple Watch Series 10 will include a new sleep apnea detection feature, but it may not be available as soon as the new model launches, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Sleep apnea detection, which builds on the watch's existing sleep tracking, will attempt to determine if a wearer has sleep apnea and then suggest further testing with a medical professional. Gurman had expressed...