New iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed Ahead of Apple Event

Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

According to Gurman, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain unchanged.

Previous rumors and leaks were apparently accurate about the Pro model colorways, although the Gold Titanium version was previously described as "bronze-like" with a "Desert Titanium" naming convention. Gurman recently said the Gold color "looks impressive and not terrible like the early renders."

Meanwhile, the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus will reportedly come in four colors: Yellow (replacing white) and new shades of green, pink, and blue. Previous leaks and dummy models were apparently only half-accurate, suggesting the ‌iPhone 16‌ would come in white, black, green, pink, and blue.

Apple will debut the new ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup at its upcoming "It's Glowtime" event, which is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, September 9.