Nanoleaf Launches 'Blocks' Mix and Match System, Smart Switch and Permanent Outdoor Lights

by

Nanoleaf today introduced several new lighting products, accessories, and software updates, showing off the devices at its annual Nanoleaf Live event. There are new light panels, permanent outdoor lights, and a smart switch, along with software features for the desktop app.

nanoleaf blocks
Building on its popular light panel options, Nanoleaf debuted Blocks, a new mix and match lighting system with multiple components that can be used for an even more customized light setup. There are two modular Square light panels in standard and Small Square sizes, along with Textured Square light panels, Light Pegboards, and Shelves. The various components can be linked together in any combination to create designs that offer more utility than just light by providing spaces for storing accessories and showing off collectibles.

Compared to the prior-generation Nanoleaf Squares, the updated Squares are sturdier, thicker, and most importantly, have seamless edge-to-edge lighting. The dark corners and light spots that were an issue with prior models have been eliminated with the new design, and the panels have a smooth, diffused lighting look that's much improved.

Small Squares and standard Squares can be combined together for a larger range of designs, and the squares are also compatible with prior Shapes and Elements Nanoleaf light panels when using the rigid links. Along with the standard Squares, the Light Pegboard can be used with pegs to showcase controllers, headphones, keyboards, and more, and the Shelves are ideal for small objects like plants, cameras, candles, and decor. The Textured Square has a mountain-like geometric shape that adds dimension.

nanoleaf blocks 2
The Square, Textured Square, and Light Pegboard are all the same size and can be accented with the smaller squares, while the Shelves can be used with the Pegboard, Square, or two Small Squares paired together. It is worth noting that the Pegboard and Shelf will require attaching the panels to the wall with screws, as adhesive is not sturdy enough, but the Squares can be attached with adhesive strips. With the Blocks, Nanoleaf has removed touch functionality, so the panels will not react when touched.

Nanoleaf also introduced new Matter Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights, which are designed to offer year-round lighting. The Permanent Outdoor Lights offer 30 individually addressable LEDs for each 15-meter length, and can display shades of white, colors, animations, and patterns.

nanoleaf permanent outdoor lights
The Permanent Lights are weatherproof with IP67 and IP65 protection, and there is an anti-glare lens for smooth wall wash effects. The lights can be used for holidays and special occasions, but they also work as security lights thanks to scenes and automations. Nanoleaf says that it designed a simple mounting system for the Outdoor Lights, complete with cable covers for a neat look.

Along with the new lighting options, Nanoleaf announced its Sense+ Smart Wireless "Anywhere" Switch, which is a switch that for controlling smart lights. There are motion and daylight sensors for automations, and the two buttons can be set to six different actions. There are physical controls for adjusting brightness, a feature that is hard to find for smart lights.

nanoleaf smart switch
According to Nanoleaf, the Sense+ was created to provide a hands-free lighting experience, turning the lights on when you enter a room and off when you leave, with options for controlling the lights based on the time of day.

For the Nanoleaf Desktop App, Nanoleaf is adding Orchestrator for real-time song detection to create color palettes and animated motions that are curated to each song you listen to. It connects directly to your machine's audio source rather than listening for audio, removing any ambient noise interference. Scenescapes combines lighting visualizations with soundscapes like a gentle ocean or crackling fireplace. Orchestrator is available in the Nanoleaf Desktop App in beta, while Scenescapes will launch in October.

The Nanoleaf Blocks can be pre-ordered today from the Nanoleaf website, and will begin shipping in October. A Squares Smarter Kit with six panels is priced at $200, while the Combo XL Smarter Kit with 4 Squares, 4 Small Squares, a Light Pegboard, and a Shelf can be purchased for $250. Add-on kits are priced at $30.

Nanoleaf is also accepting orders for the Permanent Outdoor Lights, with pricing starting at $200 for a 15-meter length, and for the Sense+ Smart Wireless "Anywhere" Switch.

