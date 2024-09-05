Amazon Discounts 10th Gen iPad to All-Time Low Price of $299

Following in the footsteps of a discount on the 9th generation iPad yesterday, Amazon today has an all-time low price on the 10th generation iPad. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for $299.00 in Blue and Silver, down from $349.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon provides an estimated September 10 - 12 delivery estimate for most orders placed in the United States. Right now we're only tracking record low prices on the 64GB Wi-Fi model, but you can find a few solid second-best prices on the other configurations as well.

This iPad launched in October 2022 and was completely redesigned compared to the 9th generation model. It features a larger 10.9-inch display, USB-C port, A14 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel camera, Touch ID, and more.

