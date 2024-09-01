Apple Likely to Launch M4 Macs in November
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained MacRumors claims.
According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs.
This does not discount the possibility of Apple holding an event in October to announce the new machines. Last year, Apple announced its "Scary Fast" event on Tuesday, October 23. It hosted the event on Monday, October 30, unveiling new MacBook Pro and iMac models with M3 chips. These new machines then launched on Tuesday, November 7, so we could see a similar series of events this year.
Rumors suggest that Apple has plans to launch four new Mac models with M4-series chips before the end of the year: an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, a new iMac with the M4 chip, and a completely redesigned Mac mini with the M4 and M4 Pro chips. With the exception of the new Mac mini, these devices are expected to be minor refreshes that focus on chip upgrades, but they could come with 16GB of memory as standard across the board for the first time. Some of these machines are now believed to be in mass production, which may line up with a November release date.
