New Spatial Apps, Games, and Video Coming to Apple Vision Pro

Apple is expanding its selection of spatial and immersive experiences for the Vision Pro headset with a series of new games, apps, and video content.



Among the newly introduced experiences is a spatial version of "Castle Crumble," a physics-based puzzle game that lets players interact in a 3D environment. Players can use their hands to precisely target the castles' weak points with a variety of powerful explosives, mystical spells, and unlockable boosts. Castle Crumble is available now on the App Store.

"Puzzle Sculpt," another spatial game, is set to release on September 5. Developed by Schell Games, an award-winning studio known for pioneering gameplay with emerging technologies, "Puzzle Sculpt" offers a relaxing, 3D puzzle-solving experience. The game invites players to interact with a variety of puzzles in a fully immersive spatial environment.

Meanwhile, "Immersion Golf" from Tag Heuer takes golf enthusiasts to the next level with detailed 3D maps of nearly 40,000 courses worldwide. The app allows players to preview course layouts and obstacles, providing a comprehensive tool for planning their game strategy.

"Sandblox: The Marble Game" allows players to create and share physics-based puzzles and marble runs using intuitive hand tracking. The game encourages both solo and collaborative play, with users able to build complex structures and share their creations online. "Pinball Nation" transforms living spaces into a virtual 1980s pinball arcade, complete with life-sized virtual tables and realistic gameplay, while "Beat Slash - Mixed" offers a high-energy rhythm game where players use swords to slash beats in time with the music.

Starting September 6, Vision Pro users will also have access to new films and series captured in Apple Immersive Video. This includes the premiere of "Elevated," an aerial travel series that provides viewers with breathtaking views from staggering heights. Available exclusively to U.S. users, "Elevated" aims to transport audiences to iconic vistas around the world. Another notable addition is "4 Minutes Inside Super Bowl LVIII," a short film that offers an immersive glimpse into the intense atmosphere of the Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. This film will be available to a global audience.

On the same day, Vision Pro users worldwide will also be able to watch the first episode of "Boundless," titled "Hot Air Balloons," and the second episode of "Wild Life," focusing on elephants.

Popular Vision Pro apps are also receiving significant updates. The PGA TOUR app now features SharePlay support, enabling users to watch every hole, follow the leaderboard, and examine every shot in 3D. Meanwhile, "Synth Riders," available on Apple Arcade, has been enhanced with a new Adrenaline Pack, adding high-energy punk and ska music to its existing eclectic mix.