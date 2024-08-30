iPhone 16 Pro's Rumored Gold Titanium Color Revealed by This Mockup

Just a few weeks ahead of Apple unveiling the iPhone 16 series, we potentially have an early look at a new color option for the Pro models.



9to5Mac today shared a mockup image of the rumored gold finish for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, based on information provided by a previously-accurate source. The publication believes this image is "likely" accurate.

iPhone 15 Pro models were the first highest-end iPhones to not be available in gold since the iPhone X. The devices are offered in four finishes, including Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. The addition of a gold color option for iPhone 16 Pro models would mark a return to the norm.

There have been many rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro models being offered in a gold or bronze option, which is expected to replace Blue Titanium. Apple's event on September 9 is fast approaching, so we'll find out for sure soon.