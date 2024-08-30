Best Apple Deals of the Week: Labor Day Sales Arrive for the Holiday Weekend With Record Lows on iPad, iPhone, and More

by

Labor Day deals have kicked off this week, and as we head into the long weekend you can still find great discounts on AirPods Max, MacBook Air, Sonos speakers, and more. We're also tracking fresh markdowns on iPhone 15, the 10th gen iPad, M3 MacBook Pro, and more.

Hero0013Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Labor Day Deals

Labor Day Deals Feature0011

  • What's the deal? Save on AirPods, MacBook Air, and more this weekend
  • Where can I get it? Amazon, Best Buy, Sonos, and more
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Labor Day Apple Deals

Labor Day is coming up on September 2, and many retailers have kicked off sales that you can shop over the long weekend. You can find the full list of the sales in our original article, but we've collected a few of the best sales below as well.

iPhone 15

iphone 15 blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $1,000 off iPhone 15
  • Where can I get it? AT&T
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 15 Deals at AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off iPhone 15 models ahead of the launch of the next generation devices in September. You'll find offers on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus for new and existing AT&T customers.

iPad

ipad 10th gen blue

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off 10th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy

$50 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $299.00

$50 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

We're tracking one of the first notable discounts in weeks on the 10th generation iPad at both Amazon and Best Buy. Prices start at $299.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, and include both cellular devices as well.

MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $700 off M3 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy and Amazon

$500 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB M3 Pro) for $1,499.00

$700 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB M3 Pro) for $1,799.00

Best Buy and Amazon have a match of the all-time low price on the 512GB M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro right now, available for $1,499.00, down from $1,999.00. This beats the previous low price by $100, and is available to all Best Buy shoppers without the need of a membership. You can find multiple 14-inch and 16-inch models on sale right now at both retailers.

Samsung Monitor

viewfinity samsung blue

  • What's the deal? Take $800 off 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$800 OFF
Samsung 27-Inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $800.60

Earlier in the week, we began tracking a low price on Samsung's 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor. This deal has gotten even better today, now available for $800.60, down from $1,599.99, marking a new all-time low price on the monitor.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 to Launch

Monday August 26, 2024 9:58 am PDT by
Over two and a half years have passed since Apple released the current iPhone SE, so the device is due for an update. Below, we recap the latest rumors about the next-generation iPhone SE, including potential features and launch timing. Timing The latest word comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, he said he expects the next iPhone SE to launch in the...
Read Full Article78 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Wednesday August 28, 2024 2:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Likely to Launch on September 20 With These New Features

Monday August 26, 2024 2:56 am PDT by
Apple is likely to launch its new iPhone 16 lineup in stores on Friday, September 20, and the company has Apple already sent out media invites for its iPhone announcement on Monday, with the tagline "It's Glowtime." Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 16 models, along with the next-generation Apple Watch models, as well as new AirPods. iPhone 16: What to Expect The iPhone 16 series is...
Read Full Article77 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Monday August 26, 2024 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced plans to hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Monday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event is set to start at 10:00 a.m., and select members of the media have been invited to attend. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This year's event will see Apple unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and...
Read Full Article302 comments
iPhone Drivers Licenses in Seventh U

iPhone Driver's Licenses in Wallet App Rolling Out in Seventh U.S. State

Wednesday August 28, 2024 9:41 am PDT by
As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple recently started rolling out the ability for Hawaii residents to add a digital version of their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues. Hawaii is the seventh U.S. state to support this feature so far,...
Read Full Article51 comments
sonny iphone 16 pro colors

All Four iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed in New Image

Monday August 19, 2024 4:00 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
Read Full Article290 comments
Apple Watch X Feature

Apple Watch X? September 9 Event Date Marks 10th Anniversary

Tuesday August 27, 2024 4:21 am PDT by
On September 9, 2014, towards the end of Apple's iPhone 6 press event, CEO Tim Cook announced "one more thing," and after a brief video, appeared on stage wearing the first Apple Watch. The date of the original device's unveiling has led some to wonder whether Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 event on Monday, September 9 could see a special tenth anniversary version of the Apple Watch debut. The...
Read Full Article128 comments