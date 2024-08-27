Amazon Introduces Massive $770 Discount on Samsung's 27-Inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor

Samsung's 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor has hit a new record low price on Amazon this week, available for $830.10, down from $1,599.99. You can have the monitor delivered by August 29 if you're a Prime member, or by September 2 for everyone else.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We typically track deals for the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor at around $899.99, so today's deal beats the previous all-time low by about $70. Right now only Amazon has this deal, so if you're interested be sure to lock it in before it expires.

This monitor has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4 and AirPlay. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.