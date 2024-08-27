AT&T Takes Up to $1,000 Off iPhone 15 Models Ahead of iPhone 16 Launch

by

We're just a few weeks away from the debut of the newest iPhone models in September, but you can still get great deals on iPhone 15 models at AT&T this week. The carrier is offering as much as $1,000 off select models of the iPhone 15, and great discounts on previous generation devices as well.

iPhone 15 Pro Lineup FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The headliner is $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max when you trade in your current smartphone and purchase the new iPhone on an eligible unlimited plan. This offer will be applied in bill credits over 36 months, and it knocks the monthly price of the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max down to around $5.56/month (from $33.34/month).

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 15 Deals at AT&T

For the iPhone 15 Pro, AT&T is offering the 128GB model at no cost when you trade in your current smartphone and purchase the new iPhone on an eligible unlimited plan. This offer is the same as the previous one, so you'll see up to $1,000 applied in bill credits over 36 months, knocking the price of the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro down to $0/month (from $27.78/month).

iPhone 15 models are seeing up to $700 in discounts right now at AT&T, making the iPhone 15 as low as $3.62/month and the iPhone 15 Plus as low as $6.39/month. For even steeper savings, AT&T has the iPhone SE from 2022 for $1.99/month when purchased on a qualifying unlimited plan, but you don't need to have a trade-in for this offer.

If you're shopping for an Apple Watch, AT&T is offering $300 off in bill credits over 36 months when you purchase two Apple Watches on an installment plan. This covers Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE.

Of course, there are also numerous deals on non-Apple smartphones, like the Google Pixel 9 Pro for free when you trade in any Pixel phone and purchase the new device on a qualifying installment plan. Additionally, AT&T has a big collection of Galaxy devices on sale, including the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and more.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
25 minutes ago at 07:51 am
Classic marketing hoping to snag as many phone users as they can with smoke and mirror tactics that for many, will translate into a higher bill. And sadly for many, more than they realized when they took bite of the AT&T carrot.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments