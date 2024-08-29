Apple Sports App to Offer Live Scores and Play-by-Play for More Leagues on iPhone's Lock Screen
Apple today announced several new features and changes coming to its Sports app on the iPhone.
Starting with iOS 18 and watchOS 11, the Apple Sports app will offer Live Activities for all teams and leagues available in the app, according to Apple. Live Activities provides live scores and play-by-play information at a glance on the iPhone's Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island on newer models, and on the Apple Watch.
Apple added that Live Activities will no longer be available in the Apple TV app with iOS 18.
Apple said the Sports app has also been optimized for the latest NFL and college football seasons. The app now offers "quick access to scoring drives presented alongside the view of every game play," along with a new dynamic drive tracker that "lets fans visualize where the ball is on the field at any time," the press release said.
In addition, Apple said the app will be updated later this year with a new drop-down navigation and enhanced search functionality.
Apple Sports provides scores and more for the following leagues:
- NFL
- NCAAF
- MLS
- MLB
- NBA
- WNBA
- NCAA basketball (men's and women's)
- NHL
- NWSL
- Premier League
- Bundesliga
- LaLiga
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- Serie A
Apple said additional leagues will become available in the app over time, including Champions League and Europa League.
Apple Sports is a free app available in the App Store.
