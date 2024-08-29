Apple Reportedly in Talks to Invest in ChatGPT Maker OpenAI

Apple is in talks to invest in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.



The report did not indicate how much money Apple would be investing in OpenAI, or provide any additional details about the discussions, but it said this latest fundraising round would value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion.

Apple previously announced that ChatGPT integration is coming to Siri on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia before the end of the year.

With user permission, Siri will be able to show ChatGPT answers directly in response to questions and other prompts. ChatGPT will also be an option for Apple's system-wide Writing Tools feature, allowing users to generate text and images. Apple said ChatGPT will be powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-4o model on its platforms.

iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to use ChatGPT for free, without creating an account, and ChatGPT Plus subscribers will be able to connect their accounts to access paid features on these devices. Apple said OpenAI will not store ChatGPT requests made from its devices, and it said users' IP addresses will be obscured.

Apple Intelligence features started rolling out to developers for testing in the iOS 18.1 beta last month, but ChatGPT integration is not available yet.

Apple Intelligence features require an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, or a Mac or iPad equipped with an M1 chip or newer. The device's language must be set to U.S. English, with support for additional languages to roll out over the next year.

Microsoft is also planning to further invest in OpenAI, the report said.