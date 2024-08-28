Amazon Takes $250 Off Every 15-Inch M3 MacBook Air With Record Low Prices
Amazon today has all-time low prices across the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air lineup, starting at $1,049.00 for the 256GB model, down from $1,299.00. You can get this model on sale in all four colors: Silver, Midnight, Space Gray, and Starlight.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Additionally, Amazon is also discounting both 512GB models: the 8GB RAM/512GB computer is available for $1,249.00 and the 16GB RAM/512GB computer is available for $1,449.00. Both of these are matches for record low prices on each model, and they're both available in every color.
In regards to the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, we aren't tracking any best-ever prices right now on Amazon, with the exception of the 16GB RAM/512GB computer at $1,249.00, down from $1,499.00. Otherwise, you'll find second-best prices across the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air lineup.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
