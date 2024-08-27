iCloud Mail, iCloud Web Apps, Stocks, Game Center, TestFlight and Apple News Experiencing Outage

Apple's iCloud Mail service and its ‌iCloud‌ Web Apps are currently experiencing an outage, according to Apple's System Status page.



Impacted users are unable to use ‌iCloud‌ Mail or ‌iCloud‌ Web Apps, and the services have been down since 4:29 p.m. Eastern Time.

Apple says that only some users are affected, so not everyone will experience issues. We'll update this article when ‌iCloud‌ Mail and Apple's ‌iCloud‌ Web Apps are up and running.

Update: Stocks, Game Center, and Apple News are also down.

Update 2: Apple has also added TestFlight, and iWork for ‌iCloud‌ to the list of services experiencing issues.