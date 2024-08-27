Apple's M3 iMacs Hit New Record Low Prices on Amazon, Starting at $1,099.99
Amazon today has a big sale on the 24-inch M3 iMac, including both 256GB and 512GB models. All of these deals beat the Prime Day prices we tracked last month by about $50, and you won't need any coupon codes to see them this time around.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 8-core GPU/256GB M3 iMac, this model is available for $1,099.99 in two colors, down from $1,299.00. Amazon also has the 10-core GPU/256GB M3 iMac on sale for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is also available in two colors.
Lastly, the 10-core GPU/512GB M3 iMac has hit $1,499.99 in two colors, down from $1,699.00. All of Amazon's deals today are all new record low prices on the M3 iMac, and right now only Amazon is offering these steep discounts.
Apple launched the M3 iMac back in October 2023, bringing significant speed and efficiency improvements with the upgrade from the M1 to the M3 chip. Otherwise, there are no major design changes to the newest iMac model. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
