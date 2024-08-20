Major 'National Public Data' Leak Worse Than Expected With Passwords Stored in Plain Text

Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it.



NPD's security was clearly lacking to allow for the breach in the first place, but a new report from KrebsOnSecurity suggests that an NPD sister site made an even more grievous error, hosting an easily accessible plaintext archive with usernames and passwords.

RecordsCheck.net, a site affiliated with NPD that hosts much of the same information, had a "members.zip" file that was downloadable until yesterday. It had source code and plain text usernames and passwords for RecordsCheck users, including logins belonging to NPD's founder, Salvatore Verini. The logins that were made available through RecordsCheck allowed access to the same data that was available via NPD.

After being alerted by KrebsOnSecurity, RecordsCheck removed the file, and NPD is shutting down the site, according to Verini. He told the KrebsOnSecurity that the file had an "old version of the site with non-working code and passwords."

There are websites that are available to see if your information was leaked in the NPD breach, and it is advisable to lock down your credit.

The NPD leak included decades of information, including data from people who are now deceased. 137 million email addresses were leaked, as were 272 million social security numbers. A lawsuit has since been filed against NPD.