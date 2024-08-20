iPhone 16 Pro Models to Be Assembled in India for the First Time

Apple is making the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max in India for the first time this year as it looks to diversify production beyond China, according to Bloomberg.

Tear-off tab packaging for ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ (Image source: Weibo

Apple has reportedly been considering producing the iPhone Pro models in India for the last couple of years, and has now decided to manufacture the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max models in India.

Initially, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will be imported into the country, but Apple will start local assembly for both the domestic market and exports shortly after launch in mid-September, once the new product introduction (NPI) process is complete.

Training is said to be already underway for thousands of workers at Foxconn's factory in southern Tamil Nadu state as it rushes to produce the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models as close to the global launch as possible.

Last year, Apple had India-made iPhone 15 models ready on launch day, with locally made ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models becoming available shortly after.