iPhone 16 Pro Models to Be Assembled in India for the First Time
Apple is making the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India for the first time this year as it looks to diversify production beyond China, according to Bloomberg.
Tear-off tab packaging for iPhone 16 Pro (Image source: Weibo)
Apple has reportedly been considering producing the iPhone
Pro models in India for the last couple of years, and has now decided to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in India.
Initially, the iPhone 16 Pro models will be imported into the country, but Apple will start local assembly for both the domestic market and exports shortly after launch in mid-September, once the new product introduction (NPI) process is complete.
Training is said to be already underway for thousands of workers at Foxconn's factory in southern Tamil Nadu state as it rushes to produce the iPhone 16 Pro models as close to the global launch as possible.
Last year, Apple had India-made iPhone 15 models ready on launch day, with locally made iPhone 15 Plus models becoming available shortly after.
Popular Stories
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
It's almost September, but Apple still has multiple new product launches planned for 2024. New iPhone 16 models and Apple Watches are coming in September, and we're also going to get at least three Mac updates with M4 chips this year, according to rumors. Here's what's on the horizon. MacBook Pro Apple plans to refresh both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4 chips. The ...
Alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and the other fall updates, Apple plans to release an updated version of tvOS. Apple TV software updates often don't get much attention because they tend to introduce a limited number of new features, but there are some interesting additions coming this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. InSight - InSight is like Amazon...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
Apple plans to upgrade its entire AirPods lineup this year in one form or another, with a combination of new model launches and upcoming software updates for existing devices. Whether you're holding out for the next generation of AirPods or AirPods Max, or just want to know what new features are on the way for your current earbuds, keep reading for the full lowdown on what to expect. AirP...