iPhone 16 Pro Models to Be Assembled in India for the First Time

by

Apple is making the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max in India for the first time this year as it looks to diversify production beyond China, according to Bloomberg.

iphone 16 pro india packaging

Tear-off tab packaging for ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ (Image source: Weibo)

Apple has reportedly been considering producing the iPhone Pro models in India for the last couple of years, and has now decided to manufacture the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max models in India.

Initially, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will be imported into the country, but Apple will start local assembly for both the domestic market and exports shortly after launch in mid-September, once the new product introduction (NPI) process is complete.

Training is said to be already underway for thousands of workers at Foxconn's factory in southern Tamil Nadu state as it rushes to produce the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models as close to the global launch as possible.

Last year, Apple had India-made iPhone 15 models ready on launch day, with locally made ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models becoming available shortly after.

Top Rated Comments

lowkey Avatar
lowkey
52 minutes ago at 02:08 am
So it will be a bit cheaper?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
51 minutes ago at 02:10 am
As long as the assembly process is still at its best, I don't care honestly.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Boeingfan Avatar
Boeingfan
49 minutes ago at 02:12 am
At least the exploitation is being shared around
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stenik Avatar
Stenik
25 minutes ago at 02:36 am

At the moment it probably costs them a bit more, with all new factories and training, probably higher failure rates at first. But it diversifies away from China so it'll save Apple money in the long run. China is about to become the world's most valuable economy whereas India has decades of growth. India right now is where China was when China started their journey to becoming obscenely rich and educated.
No wonder China became obscenely rich. Most developed countries moved all of their manufacturing to China and this left their own economies and people in devastation and poverty.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chineseguy38 Avatar
chineseguy38
18 minutes ago at 02:42 am

better than chowMein
No it smells like Peking Duck. :p:p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments