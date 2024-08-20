Apple Now Gives Customers 45 Days to Extend AppleCare+ Coverage After Expiration

Apple in August increased the period in which customers can extend their AppleCare+ coverage after it expires. Apple used to allow coverage to be extended for 30 days after the end of the original ‌AppleCare‌+ plan, but that has now changed to 45 days.

The AppleCare+ extension support document says that customers have 45 days to sign up for a new ‌AppleCare‌+ plan after existing coverage expires, with options for extending plans by 24 months, 36 months, monthly, or on an annual basis until canceled.

‌AppleCare‌+ plans can be extended for 45 days after expiration in Australia, Austria Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In China, there is still a 30-day limit.

An upfront ‌AppleCare‌+ plan for iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch is eligible for updated coverage that renews monthly or annually, while upfront ‌AppleCare‌+ plans for Mac can be enrolled in a new coverage plan that renews on an annual basis.

Customers who want to renew their expired ‌AppleCare‌+ plans can go to Apple's support website to see if their devices are eligible. Apple does not guarantee that ‌AppleCare‌+ can be renewed, and it does not alert customers when ‌AppleCare‌+ is expiring unless required by law.

‌AppleCare‌+ expiration dates can be checked in the Settings app on ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, in the System Settings app on a Mac, or on Apple's website.

