Apple's M3 MacBook Pro Gets Up to $1,000 Off In Major New Sales, Starting at $1,299
Apple's M3 MacBook Pro is seeing multiple high value discounts on Best Buy and Amazon today, with up to $1,000 off select models. This includes a new all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Across the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro lineup you'll find $300-$400 off every model on both Best Buy and Amazon. In regards to the Best Buy discounts, most these do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership and are available to all customers. The only exception is the M3 Pro 512GB model, which has an extra $100 discount exclusively for Best Buy members.
If you're shopping for the 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, we're also tracking steep discounts on every model at both retailers. The biggest savings will be found on the M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD model at Best Buy, which is being discounted by $500 for all shoppers, and an extra $500 exclusively for My Best Buy members. This adds up to a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro, at the new record low price of $2,999.00.
14-inch MacBook Pro
- M3 512GB - $1,299.00 ($300 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3, 8GB, 1TB - $1,499.00 ($300 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3, 16GB, 1TB - $1,699.00 ($300 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Pro 512GB - $1,599.00 ($400 off) [Best Buy members only]
- M3 Pro 1TB - $2,099.00 ($300 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Max 1TB - $2,899.00 ($300 off) [matched at Amazon]
16-inch MacBook Pro
- M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB - $1,999.00 ($500 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Pro, 36GB RAM, 512GB - $2,399.00 ($500 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Max, 36GB RAM, 1TB - $2,999.00 ($500 off) [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB - $2,999.00 ($1,000 off) [Best Buy members only]
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
