Apple Maps on Web Now Supports Firefox Browser
Apple updated its Apple Maps on the web feature to add support for the Firefox browser this week. Firefox users on Mac, PC, and iPad can now visit Apple Maps on the web, and the site works as intended.
Prior to yesterday, attempting to visit the Apple Maps website popped up an error message that the Firefox browser was not supported. Apple's support document for its web-based Maps feature now lists Safari, Edge, Chrome, and Firefox as supported browsers on Mac and iPad, and Edge, Chrome, and Firefox on Windows PCs.
Apple rolled out support for Apple Maps on the web in July, and it is available in a public beta capacity. The web interface can be used to get walking and driving directions, search for locations, find places to visit, view ratings and hours, and browse through a curated collection of Guides.
Apple has also added support for ordering food directly from the Maps app from supported restaurants, and discovering places to eat, shop, and explore in cities worldwide. Apple is working to introduce Look Around for street level location viewing in the coming months, and developers are able to link out to maps on the web in their apps.
Google Maps has long offered a web-based mapping option, but getting directions with Apple Maps has been limited to the Maps app on Apple devices. Apple Maps on the web can be found on the Apple Maps website.
Maps on the web is only available in English at the current time, but Apple will add support for additional languages in the future.
