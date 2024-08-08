Nanoleaf Launches EXPO Smart LED Display Cases

Smart lighting company Nanoleaf today announced the launch of the EXPO Smart LED Display Case, a new product that it is debuting in partnership with design studio Fantaqi.
The EXPO has built-in multi-color lighting that highlights sneakers, figurines, or other collectibles. Each EXPO Case is made from ABS resin, and the cases are modular, so you can use several together with unique lighting scenes. Display cases can be set up in any arrangement, and up to 300 can be connected together.
Nanoleaf designed the EXPO with full-coverage lighting that is diffused across the ceiling of each case for uniform illumination that showcases the user's favorite items. A magnetic sensing door provides subtle lighting effects when the display lid is opened and closed.
Using the Nanoleaf app. The LEDs in the EXPO Cases can be set to animated colorways through multiple curated scenes like Hypno Beat and Flames. As with other Nanoleaf devices, the EXPO Cases support community created scenes and allow for custom user designed scenes. The EXPO Case layout is reflected in the Nanoleaf app for optimum display of lighting scenes across each custom layout.
Other supported features include the Rhythm music visualizer for timing light animations to the beat of music, Desktop Screen Mirror, and AI Magic Scenes for creating a scene based on a word or phrase. The EXPO Cases can also be controlled via Siri voice commands through HomeKit integration.
The Nanoleaf x Fantaqi EXPO Display Cases can be purchased from the Nanoleaf website as of today. A Smarter Kit with four cases is available for $299.99, and a one case expansion pack is available for $79.99.
Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The new Mac mini will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new Mac mini will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current...
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, ...
iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers. "Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person...
Apple today provided the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to public beta testers, bringing the new software to the general public. The third public beta comes a week after Apple released the second public beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates by opening up the Settings app, going to General, tapping into ...
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new design for the Photos app, which is designed to better surface high-quality images so that users are able to better relive their memories when browsing through the app. The Photos app changes have been in testing in the developer and public betas, and based on user feedback, Apple has decided to make some design updates....