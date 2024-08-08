Nanoleaf Launches EXPO Smart LED Display Cases

by

Smart lighting company Nanoleaf today announced the launch of the EXPO Smart LED Display Case, a new product that it is debuting in partnership with design studio Fantaqi.

nanoleaf display case 1
The EXPO has built-in multi-color lighting that highlights sneakers, figurines, or other collectibles. Each EXPO Case is made from ABS resin, and the cases are modular, so you can use several together with unique lighting scenes. Display cases can be set up in any arrangement, and up to 300 can be connected together.

Nanoleaf designed the EXPO with full-coverage lighting that is diffused across the ceiling of each case for uniform illumination that showcases the user's favorite items. A magnetic sensing door provides subtle lighting effects when the display lid is opened and closed.

nanoleaf display case 2
Using the Nanoleaf app. The LEDs in the EXPO Cases can be set to animated colorways through multiple curated scenes like Hypno Beat and Flames. As with other Nanoleaf devices, the EXPO Cases support community created scenes and allow for custom user designed scenes. The EXPO Case layout is reflected in the Nanoleaf app for optimum display of lighting scenes across each custom layout.

Other supported features include the Rhythm music visualizer for timing light animations to the beat of music, Desktop Screen Mirror, and AI Magic Scenes for creating a scene based on a word or phrase. The EXPO Cases can also be controlled via Siri voice commands through HomeKit integration.

nanoleaf display case 3
The Nanoleaf x Fantaqi EXPO Display Cases can be purchased from the Nanoleaf website as of today. A Smarter Kit with four cases is available for $299.99, and a one case expansion pack is available for $79.99.

Top Rated Comments

steve09090 Avatar
steve09090
1 hour ago at 03:26 pm
People who buy these refuse the right to complain about the price of any products. If this is what people want, then they may as well burn money. Nobody needs this in their house to 'show off' their stuff
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gagaliya Avatar
gagaliya
25 minutes ago at 04:06 pm

People who buy these refuse the right to complain about the price of any products. If this is what people want, then they may as well burn money. Nobody needs this in their house to 'show off' their stuff
same can be said about buying macs. Why so narrow minded? For us collectors who have cool stuff to display this is actually extremely cheap, i just wish it was a bit bigger. There is very limited options on nice display cases and most cost thousands $ and require you to wire the lighting yourself creating a mess in the back with wires everywhere. Even the ikea stuff cost more and require hours diy. This is an awesome product at $300 for 4, making a full stack of 8 costing $600 with built in lighting and very clean setup, it's extremely well priced. I will definitely be buying them.

Just because YOU have nothing to display and only care about your macs doesn't make this product "burning money". Get a grip
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AnotherOpinion Avatar
AnotherOpinion
39 minutes ago at 03:51 pm

People who buy these refuse the right to complain about the price of any products. If this is what people want, then they may as well burn money. Nobody needs this in their house to 'show off' their stuff
Agree… AND why is this on a Mac Rumors website? What does this have to do with Apple, or their OS's?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bryo Avatar
bryo
39 minutes ago at 03:52 pm
Coming to a YouTuber near you
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kay_Ess Avatar
Kay_Ess
34 minutes ago at 03:57 pm

People who buy these refuse the right to complain about the price of any products. If this is what people want, then they may as well burn money. Nobody needs this in their house to 'show off' their stuff
But I wasn’t put on this world to deal with just my basic needs. Humans didn’t evolve for millions of years to not be allowed any wants.

Let people live a little and please try to judge less. If you don’t understand something, try to learn by for example asking questions.

I myself am not going to spend the money to display some rocks I found or whatever but I definitely get the appeal. Goblin brain goes oohh shiny ??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yvan256 Avatar
Yvan256
20 minutes ago at 04:11 pm
An extremely well designed product but with an insane price tag. The DIY route could easily approach the same finished look for around 10 to 20% of the cost.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments