Nanoleaf Launches EXPO Smart LED Display Cases

Smart lighting company Nanoleaf today announced the launch of the EXPO Smart LED Display Case, a new product that it is debuting in partnership with design studio Fantaqi.



The EXPO has built-in multi-color lighting that highlights sneakers, figurines, or other collectibles. Each EXPO Case is made from ABS resin, and the cases are modular, so you can use several together with unique lighting scenes. Display cases can be set up in any arrangement, and up to 300 can be connected together.

Nanoleaf designed the EXPO with full-coverage lighting that is diffused across the ceiling of each case for uniform illumination that showcases the user's favorite items. A magnetic sensing door provides subtle lighting effects when the display lid is opened and closed.



Using the Nanoleaf app. The LEDs in the EXPO Cases can be set to animated colorways through multiple curated scenes like Hypno Beat and Flames. As with other Nanoleaf devices, the EXPO Cases support community created scenes and allow for custom user designed scenes. The EXPO Case layout is reflected in the Nanoleaf app for optimum display of lighting scenes across each custom layout.

Other supported features include the Rhythm music visualizer for timing light animations to the beat of music, Desktop Screen Mirror, and AI Magic Scenes for creating a scene based on a word or phrase. The EXPO Cases can also be controlled via Siri voice commands through HomeKit integration.



The Nanoleaf x Fantaqi EXPO Display Cases can be purchased from the Nanoleaf website as of today. A Smarter Kit with four cases is available for $299.99, and a one case expansion pack is available for $79.99.