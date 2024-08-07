iPhone 16 Lineup Could Launch Earlier Than Usual in Korea

Apple is considering launching the iPhone 16 lineup in Korea earlier than usual due to weakening demand in China, the Korea Times reports.



If correct, this would mark a significant shift for Apple, as Korea has not been part of the initial release countries since the iPhone 3GS in 2009. Apple is expected to launch the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup in mid-September, with an announcement on the 10th being the most probable date based on the company's historical patterns. Sources speaking to the Korea Times claim that preparations appear to be underway for an early release in the country.

Historically, despite the ‌iPhone‌'s strong market share in Korea, new models have been released in the country weeks after their debut in other markets. This is partly due to Apple's rigorous confidentiality policies and Korea's stringent certification system. All electronic devices in Korea must be certified by the National Radio Research Agency, and details about these devices are disclosed on the agency's website, which could lead to premature leaks of new ‌iPhone‌ specifications.

Despite these challenges, Apple appears to be reconsidering its strategy for the Korean market, driven by the country's steady demand and the potential for positive early sales. Data from Canalys claims that Apple's market share in China dropped to 14% in the second quarter of this year, down from 16% a year earlier. This decline pushed Apple out of the top five smartphone vendors in China, potentially providing an opportunity to reallocate inventory to other markets, such as Korea.