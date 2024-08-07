Returns of Humane AI Pin Outpacing Sales

Late last year, former Apple designer Imran Chaudhri and former Apple software manager Bethany Bongiorno launched one of the first AI wearables under their Humane brand. The $699 Humane AI pin did not go over well, and many reviews criticized its poor performance.

Humane is continuing to struggle, and now, returns are outpacing sales. According to The Verge, more AI pins were returned than purchased during the period between May and August. So many pins have been returned that there are only around 7,000 units still in the hands of consumers, with around 10,000 initially shipped out.

The company only sold around $9 million worth of AI Pins in total, and it is trying to deal with $1 million in returns. Humane cannot refurbish returned AI Pins due to a technical limitation with the cellular connectivity, and returned units are simply e-waste at this point.

Humane also faced a problem with the Charge Case for the device, which was found to pose a fire risk. Humane sent out emails to customers telling them to stop using the Charge Case Accessory. Refunds were not provided, but customers were given two free months of the Humane subscription service.

Humane raised more than $200 million from investors, and had planned to sell around 100,000 pins during its first year, but poor performance seems to have sunk the device. The Verge claims that pre-launch family and friends reviewers raised concerns about the functionality of the AI Pin, but it was launched despite the feedback.

A Humane spokesperson told The Verge that there were "inaccuracies" in the financial data that the site obtained, but specifics were not provided. Humane said that the company remains "committed to unlocking a new era of ambient and contextual computing," and that there have been software updates to address user feedback.

breenmask
breenmask
46 minutes ago at 04:45 pm
"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should"

Why would I use AI Pin when a watch with chatgpt functionality is infinitely superior?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roar08
roar08
35 minutes ago at 04:56 pm
Shocked.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erihp
erihp
43 minutes ago at 04:48 pm

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should"

Why would I use AI Pin when a watch with chatgpt functionality is infinitely superior?
That takes me back to this classic Mr. Show skit.


How these jokers raised so much money with such a terrible idea and execution is beyond me. Did these investors REALLY think the average joe would be clamoring over this and people would be rushing out to buy it?

Did they ever think to try it? If they werent using (yummm dogfood) it why would anyone rlse?

Good riddance. Dont give these jokers more money for their next big harebrained 'idea'.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zwhaler
Zwhaler
30 minutes ago at 05:01 pm
"Cannot refurbish the device"? Somebody didn't think this through. I doubt that the founders could have been so hopelessly optimistic about everything going absolutely flawlessly… which, ironically, has proven to be the exact opposite.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mazz0
mazz0
26 minutes ago at 05:04 pm
I missed out on this story early on - what exactly was the pitch? I see no intuitive reason for this product to exist, but presumably the people who returned one were expecting it to solve *some* problem. What?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081
chrono1081
24 minutes ago at 05:07 pm
I will say I find it a noble idea to keep technology with you without being attached to a screen that will keep you trapped into doom scrolling...they just didn't execute it as well as it needed to be executed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
