Humane Tells Customers to Stop Using AI Pin's Charge Case Due to Fire Risk
Customers who bought the $700 AI Pin from Humane should stop using the Charge Case Accessory that came with the device, Humane said in emails that went out today. The email, which was shared by The Verge, says the charging case "may pose a fire safety risk."
Humane claims that it is contacting customers "out of an abundance of caution." After a report of a charging issue, Humane says that it looked into the Charge Case and found a quality issue with the battery cell. A third-party vendor supplied the cell, and Humane said that it is no longer working with that supplier.
Humane is working to find a new battery vendor, and the company says the problem is limited to the Charge Case. The AI Pin, Battery Boosters, and Charge Pad are not impacted, so the device can still be charged.
Customers should stop using and charging the Charge Case Accessory "immediately." Humane is not issuing a recall or refunding customers, but it will be providing customers with two months of the Humane subscription for free.
The AI Pin, which launched in November, is a standalone device that was designed specifically for AI. It attaches to a clothing item using a magnetic battery system, and it responds to questions and queries. There is a "laser ink display" that is able to project information onto the user's hand, and a built-in camera.
Humane's AI Pin did not fare well in reviews, and it was widely criticized for its poor performance.
Popular Stories
There appears to be an outage with at least one U.S. cellular carrier, with customers unable to place or receive calls. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers have been complaining about the issue on social networks, and there are also reports of outages on the Down Detector website. According to a statement from AT&T, the outage is affecting calls between carriers in the United States. All...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite...
Sonos in May decided to get into the headphone market with the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones. The $449 Sonos Ace headphones have some enticing design elements and features you won't see in Apple's headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the $549 AirPods Max to see which is ultimately better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In terms of design, both the...
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, but some new features are unlikely to work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced capabilities that will require communication with Apple's servers. ...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone, beating the screen border thinness of even its latest iPhone 15 Pro devices. That's according to the leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. According to multiple sources, despite minimal design changes, both iPhone 16 Pro models will increase...