Disney Raising Prices for Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ This Fall

Disney will soon increase the cost of its suite of streaming services, including Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+. Prices will go up for both ad-supported and ad-free plans, and some of Disney's bundles will also be more expensive. Most plans are increasing by $1 to $2.

Disney+ With Ads - $9.99, up from $7.99

Disney+ Ad-Free - $15.99, up from $13.99

Hulu With Ads - $9.99, up from $7.99

Hulu Ad-Free - $18.99, up from $17.99

- $18.99, up from $17.99 ESPN+ - $11.99, up from $10.99

The Disney Duo Basic plan with ad-supported versions of Hulu and Disney+ is going from $9.99 to $10.99, but pricing for the premium version is not changing and will remain at $19.99.

The ad-supported trio bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is increasing from $14.99 to $16.99, and the premium trio bundle is increasing from $24.99 to $26.99. Hulu's Live TV plan with VoD ads will be priced at $82.99, up from $76.99, and the ad-free version will be priced at $95.99, up from $89.99.

Disney is giving Disney+ subscribers access to ABC News Live and new continuous playlists starting on September 4, with the first playlist offering preschool content. Four additional curated playlists are set to come out later this year with seasonal content, "Epic Stories" from franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, "Throwbacks" with nostalgic pop culture content, and "Real Life" with documentaries and biopics.

Disney plans to implement the pricing increases on Thursday, October 17. Disney said in its blog post that its subscription plans "remain among the best values in streaming today."