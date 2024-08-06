Beats Studio Pro Headphones Drop to New Record Low $173.95 Price, Plus More Beats Deals

Amazon today has discounted the Beats Studio Pro headphones down to a new all-time low price of $173.95, from $349.95. These headphones come with two years of AppleCare+, further increasing the savings on the accessory.

You can get this deal in Black, Navy, and Sandstone, and the headphones should be delivered between August 8 and August 11. This new deal beats the previous record low price by about $7, and is the first notable discount we've seen on the Beats Studio Pro since Prime Day.

There are a few other Beats discounts on Amazon today, including the Beats Solo 4 headphones for $129.95, down from $199.95; the Beats Fit Pro for $159.95, down from $199.95; and the Beats Studio Buds for $99.95, down from $149.95. Many of these are matches for all-time low prices on these headphones.

