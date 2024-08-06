Beats Studio Pro Headphones Drop to New Record Low $173.95 Price, Plus More Beats Deals
Amazon today has discounted the Beats Studio Pro headphones down to a new all-time low price of $173.95, from $349.95. These headphones come with two years of AppleCare+, further increasing the savings on the accessory.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get this deal in Black, Navy, and Sandstone, and the headphones should be delivered between August 8 and August 11. This new deal beats the previous record low price by about $7, and is the first notable discount we've seen on the Beats Studio Pro since Prime Day.
There are a few other Beats discounts on Amazon today, including the Beats Solo 4 headphones for $129.95, down from $199.95; the Beats Fit Pro for $159.95, down from $199.95; and the Beats Studio Buds for $99.95, down from $149.95. Many of these are matches for all-time low prices on these headphones.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
