Disney+ Gains New National Geographic Apple Vision Pro Immersive Environment, New 3D Movies

When watching content through the Disney+ streaming service, Vision Pro users can now opt into a new Immersive Environment that launched today.



Available from National Geographic, the Immersive Environment features views of the Thingvellir National Park in Iceland. The new environment will allow Disney+ subscribers on Vision Pro to experience the rocky terrain of Thingvellir National Park on a snowy winter day, complete with interactive elements and sounds designed to make the space come to live.

The site was captured by a team of National Geographic photographers, and it can be set as a backdrop for watching Disney+ content underneath a nighttime aurora. The images for the Immersive Environment were captured using photogrammetry and gigapixel panoramas.



"Since its inception, National Geographic has been at the forefront of photography and has led the way in using groundbreaking technology to tell stories that inspire a deeper connection to the natural world," said David Miller, EVP, National Geographic. "Creating this immersive environment was a natural next step for us to take to build on that legacy and to continue enabling audiences to experience the beauty of our natural world and see places they may never go to otherwise."

Disney is one of the new companies that have developed unique Immersive Environments for Vision Pro wearers. When the headset launched, Disney+ offered several viewing options, including scenes from Star Wars, the Marvel Avengers Tower, and Pixar films.

Along with the new Immersive Environment, Disney+ is launching several new 3D movies for Vision Pro, including Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. These movies join other 3D movies such as The Little Mermaid, Frozen II, Coco, The Lion King, and more.