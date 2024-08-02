Hands-On With Dyson's OnTrac Headphones

by

Dyson recently announced new OnTrac over-ear headphones with ANC, and at $500, OnTrac is a direct competitor for Apple's AirPods Max. Dyson smartly did away with the unpopular air purifying mask design that it used for its prior-generation headphones, and the new model boasts a more traditional look with exceptional battery life.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Dyson's OnTrac headphones come in four metallic colorways, including CNC Aluminium, Copper, Ceramic Cinnabar (with a ceramic-feel painted finish), and Black Nickel, plus there are interchangeable ear caps and cushions in a range of colors for customization.

The headphones have "high-grade foam cushions" covered in microsuede, and multi-pivot gimbal arms that are meant to relieve ear pressure. There's also a headband with a battery inside, which Dyson says evenly distributes weight. With the metal build and the multiple batteries that Dyson has included, the headphones weigh 451 grams, making them heavier than the ‌AirPods Max‌ (385 grams).

The ‌AirPods Max‌ are too heavy for some users, and weight has been a complaint. With the OnTrac, weight is indeed well distributed and not all in the ear cups like the ‌AirPods Max‌, but we found that they still get uncomfortable over time, so for many people, they likely won't be ideal for all-day use. For comparison, Sonos recently came out with the Ace headphones that weigh 312 grams, and they're more comfortable than both the ‌AirPods Max‌ and the OnTrac.

In terms of design, these are not subtle headphones, and you're going to stand out when wearing them. The OnTrac headphones are huge, but well-built and sturdy. The left ear cup has a power button and USB-C charging port, while the right ear cup has a joystick for music playback and Siri activation when used with an Apple device.

Dyson focused on battery life with the OnTrac. With Active Noise Cancellation turned on, the headphones last for up to 55 hours, more than double the battery life of the ‌AirPods Max‌ (20 hours with ANC). Dyson could have cut some weight with less battery capacity, but if you're off grid and need headphones that are going to last for a good three days with heavy listening, the OnTrac has you covered.

Dyson says the headphones have 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing with sub-bass you can feel. While the sound quality was good, the OnTrac is not notably better than the ‌AirPods Max‌ or the Sonos Ace. Active Noise Cancellation and transparency are both solid, and the OnTrac does a good job cutting out ambient noise. Dyson says they can reduce noise by up to 40 decibels.

You can adjust the ANC and sound through the app, so there is some customizability, but you are limited to three EQ levels, enhanced, bass boost, and neutral. On-ear detection is available for pausing music when removing the OnTrac, but these are Bluetooth headphones and don't work as seamlessly as the ‌AirPods Max‌ with Apple devices.

Dyson plans to start selling the OnTrac headphones on August 12, and they will be available from the Dyson website.

Tag: Dyson

Popular Stories

google maps waze updates

Google Maps and Waze Updated With New iPhone and CarPlay Features

Thursday August 1, 2024 3:46 am PDT by
Google has announced new Waze and Google Maps features rolling out for iPhone and CarPlay users that aim to keep them safer and more informed on the go. First up, changes to Maps aim to make it easier to report incidents and helpful information, like nearby construction, lane closures, objects and police presence. These reports come from the Maps and Waze communities, and users will now see ...
Read Full Article65 comments
Apple Intelligence Feature 2

Here Are All of the Apple Intelligence Features in the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta

Monday July 29, 2024 2:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released new betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 for developers, introducing the first Apple Intelligence features. Apple Intelligence was previewed in June, and is Apple's version of artificial intelligence. Not all of the Apple Intelligence features are available as of yet, but we've rounded up a list of what's active in the beta. Note that iOS 18.1, iPadOS...
Read Full Article94 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.6 With Bug Fixes and Security Improvements

Monday July 29, 2024 1:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last year. The iOS and iPadOS 17.6 updates come two months after the debut of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also...
Read Full Article62 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Thursday July 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
iphone 16 pro colors sonny

iPhone 16 Pro White, Gray, and Dark Black Colors Shown in New Image

Thursday August 1, 2024 2:26 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing three alleged iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including a seemingly darker Black Titanium unit compared to the color of the same name on existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium,...
Read Full Article99 comments
maxresdefault

See Apple Intelligence in Action

Tuesday July 30, 2024 10:48 am PDT by
Apple released iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 betas for developers yesterday, introducing an early version of Apple Intelligence. Not all of the Apple Intelligence features are implemented yet, but we thought we'd go through what's available and see just what kind of changes AI will bring to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article165 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

Some iPhone SE 4 OLED Panels to Be Supplied by LG Display

Tuesday July 30, 2024 4:56 am PDT by
Apple supplier LG Display is expected to be the secondary vendor for the OLED panels that will feature on next year's fourth-generation iPhone SE models, reports The Elec. The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is rumored to feature an iPhone 14-like design with an OLED display, Face ID instead of Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and an all-screen look that does away with the Home...
Read Full Article58 comments