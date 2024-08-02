Hands-On With Dyson's OnTrac Headphones

Dyson recently announced new OnTrac over-ear headphones with ANC, and at $500, OnTrac is a direct competitor for Apple's AirPods Max. Dyson smartly did away with the unpopular air purifying mask design that it used for its prior-generation headphones, and the new model boasts a more traditional look with exceptional battery life.

Dyson's OnTrac headphones come in four metallic colorways, including CNC Aluminium, Copper, Ceramic Cinnabar (with a ceramic-feel painted finish), and Black Nickel, plus there are interchangeable ear caps and cushions in a range of colors for customization.

The headphones have "high-grade foam cushions" covered in microsuede, and multi-pivot gimbal arms that are meant to relieve ear pressure. There's also a headband with a battery inside, which Dyson says evenly distributes weight. With the metal build and the multiple batteries that Dyson has included, the headphones weigh 451 grams, making them heavier than the ‌AirPods Max‌ (385 grams).

The ‌AirPods Max‌ are too heavy for some users, and weight has been a complaint. With the OnTrac, weight is indeed well distributed and not all in the ear cups like the ‌AirPods Max‌, but we found that they still get uncomfortable over time, so for many people, they likely won't be ideal for all-day use. For comparison, Sonos recently came out with the Ace headphones that weigh 312 grams, and they're more comfortable than both the ‌AirPods Max‌ and the OnTrac.

In terms of design, these are not subtle headphones, and you're going to stand out when wearing them. The OnTrac headphones are huge, but well-built and sturdy. The left ear cup has a power button and USB-C charging port, while the right ear cup has a joystick for music playback and Siri activation when used with an Apple device.

Dyson focused on battery life with the OnTrac. With Active Noise Cancellation turned on, the headphones last for up to 55 hours, more than double the battery life of the ‌AirPods Max‌ (20 hours with ANC). Dyson could have cut some weight with less battery capacity, but if you're off grid and need headphones that are going to last for a good three days with heavy listening, the OnTrac has you covered.

Dyson says the headphones have 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing with sub-bass you can feel. While the sound quality was good, the OnTrac is not notably better than the ‌AirPods Max‌ or the Sonos Ace. Active Noise Cancellation and transparency are both solid, and the OnTrac does a good job cutting out ambient noise. Dyson says they can reduce noise by up to 40 decibels.

You can adjust the ANC and sound through the app, so there is some customizability, but you are limited to three EQ levels, enhanced, bass boost, and neutral. On-ear detection is available for pausing music when removing the OnTrac, but these are Bluetooth headphones and don't work as seamlessly as the ‌AirPods Max‌ with Apple devices.

Dyson plans to start selling the OnTrac headphones on August 12, and they will be available from the Dyson website.

