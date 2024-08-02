Wallet App Support for Apple Account Cards Now Live in Australia and Canada

Support for Apple Account Cards in the Wallet app has gone live in Canada and Australia, over two years since it first launched in the United States.



The change means users can use the Wallet app to add an Apple Account Card, which displays the Apple credit balance associated with an Apple ID. If you receive an App Store or Apple Store gift card, for example, it is added to an Apple Account that was previously visible in the ‌App Store‌ and ‌Apple Store‌ apps.

Support for the feature in Canada and Australia requires iPhone users updating to iOS 17.6, as spotted by Nicolás Álvarez. Prior to today, support for the feature was thought to be limited to Japan and the US.

To add an Apple Account Card, open up the Wallet app and under "Available Cards," tap on "Add Apple Account." As long as you have an Apple Account balance, you'll be able to add the card.

Once added, you can view your Apple Account balance right from the Wallet app and use it to purchase Apple products, apps, games, and music. It works in the same way as any other card in the Wallet app when at an ‌Apple Store‌. The Apple Account Card replaces the iTunes Pass that used to be available a long time ago.