Google Adds AI-Powered Google Lens and Tab Compare to Chrome for Desktop

Google today announced three new AI features that are coming to its Chrome browser, with Google taking advantage of the latest Google AI and Gemini models.



Google Lens is now available for the Chrome desktop browser, allowing users to search for what they see on the browser screen with a quick drag and search gesture. Google says that Chrome users can select anything on the page to search for visual matches, including text and images.

Searches can be refined by color, brand, and other details, and follow up questions are available for a deeper dive into a topic.

Tab compare is a new feature that is designed to let users see an AI-generated overview of products from across multiple tabs in one spot. Google says that this is useful for comparing reviews, prices, and other elements of multiple products when deciding what to purchase.

Google is also introducing a natural language search option for Chrome browsing history, allowing Chrome users to quickly find a site that they visited in the past with a phrase like "What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?" Conversational search is optional, and can be turned on or off in the Chrome settings. It will not include data from incognito mode.

The AI-powered Google Lens feature will be available with the latest Chrome update that's rolling out over the next few days, while the other two features will be available in the next few weeks. Tab compare and the browser search option will both be rolled out in the U.S. to begin with.