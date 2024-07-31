iPad Pro's Tandem OLED Display Tech Could Extend to Future Vision Pro

by

LG and Samsung have prototyped micro-OLED displays with tandem OLED technology, according to Korean publication Sisa Journal, paving the way for a future model of Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset to potentially adopt the technology.

apple vision pro lenses
The report said it is unclear if or when LG and Samsung will begin mass production of tandem micro-OLED displays, but with a second-generation Vision Pro not expected to be released until late 2026 at the earliest, there is still time for the two companies to commercialize the technology for potential inclusion in the next model.

Earlier this year, Apple released new iPad Pro models with tandem OLED displays, which have two organic light-emitting layers stacked together for increased brightness, improved power efficiency, and longer longevity compared to single-layer OLED displays. These same benefits would extend to a future Vision Pro that adopts the technology.

Here is how Apple described the iPad Pro's tandem OLED technology:

The Ultra Retina XDR display features state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology that uses two OLED panels and combines the light from both to provide phenomenal full-screen brightness. The new iPad Pro supports an incredible 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak for HDR. No other device of its kind delivers this level of extreme dynamic range. Tandem OLED technology enables sub-millisecond control over the colour and luminance of each pixel, taking XDR precision further than ever. Specular highlights in photos and video appear even brighter, and there's more detail in shadows and low light than ever before on iPad — all while delivering even more responsiveness to content in motion.

The current Vision Pro is equipped with two 4K micro-OLED displays supplied by Sony.

All in all, the technology now exists for the next-generation Vision Pro to feature even brighter and more power efficient displays in a few years from now.

Top Rated Comments

re-cycle Avatar
re-cycle
19 minutes ago at 08:21 am
The current Vision Pro is plenty bright enough, even outside, though outdoor use cases are pretty limited (unless you're an attention-seeking YouTuber of course ;)). I wonder if tandem OLED would instead be used to reduce the size of the optics (and therefore weight)?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dark-Signature Avatar
Dark-Signature
16 minutes ago at 08:24 am
At the top of my list of wishes for a successor to the AVP is the following:

1. make the glasses lighter!
2. make them lighter.
3. could Apple make the AVP lighter?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nik Avatar
Nik
57 minutes ago at 07:43 am
I have to admit, I forgot about the Vision Pro already.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cdsapplefan Avatar
cdsapplefan
51 minutes ago at 07:49 am

I have to admit, I forgot about the Vision Pro already.
Probably because of the high price and large design.

8 years from now when this thing looks like a pair of glasses ? or swim goggles ? ? and the price is like $1000 instead of $3500 then it will interest you and be on your mind or wish list
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jeffbbs Avatar
jeffbbs
1 hour ago at 07:39 am
The price is going to increase by another $1000? LOL
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
