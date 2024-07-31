Apple Intelligence Beta Users Invited to 'Rate Your Experiences' and Earn Points

In the latest macOS 15.1, iOS 18.1, and iPadOS 18.1 betas, Apple has introduced a new "Rate Your Experiences" feature in its Feedback Assistant app that lets users rate the generative content served by Apple Intelligence across apps, with the aim of using the feedback to refine and train Apple's generative models.

Apple describes the new feature like so:

Help improve Apple products and services! Content such as your emails from the Mail app and messages from the Messages app will be displayed to you, along with content generated from them for Apple Intelligence features. This data always remains on your device unless you choose to submit it to Apple, after rating your experience.

In the new section, users are asked to "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" recent generated content to indicate their level of satisfaction with the results. If the "experience" shown was not good, users are invited to optionally offer more details for submission to Apple. This can be done by choosing from pre-defined feedback presented as a checkmark list, and by providing additional typed information for context.

In the case of a summarized email in the Mail app, for example, users can choose from the following issues:

  • Hard to understand
  • Missed key detail
  • Incorrect attributions
  • Too long
  • Irrelevant additions
  • Stereotyping or bias
  • Overly suggestive or sexual
  • Vulgar or offensive
  • Other

There are similar pre-set feedback options for other Apple Intelligence features such as Smart reply, Notifications summary, prioritized emails, Image Playground, Writing Tools, and more. The new section also includes a scoring system that lets users level up their score by providing feedback to Apple, although it's not explained what any points earned could be used for.

Apple introduced the first version of Apple Intelligence in the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer betas. While the betas include some useful Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools, some of the Apple Intelligence additions won't be coming until later.

Tag: Apple Intelligence

