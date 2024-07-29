Balenciaga and Rimowa Launch Apps for Apple Vision Pro

Luxury French fashion house Balenciaga and premium German luggage brand Rimowa have launched apps for the Apple Vision Pro, expanding the headset's immersive fashion experiences.



Balenciaga has now introduced the first phase of its Apple Vision Pro app, designed to provide users with an immersive view of its fashion shows and collections. The app offers exclusive drone views and stereoscopic footage of Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2025 show, which was held in Shanghai on May 30. Users can also access an interactive lookbook and past collection content, enabling them to explore Balenciaga's fashion in a virtual environment.

Rimowa's app for the Apple Vision Pro offers an immersive and interactive experience that allows users to explore the brand's iconic suitcases in detail. The app provides high-resolution 3D models of Rimowa's products, enabling users to examine the craftsmanship and design from various angles. It also includes features like virtual try-ons, where users can see how different suitcase models look and function in a virtual space. Additionally, the app offers a virtual showroom experience, allowing users to customize their luggage with different colors and accessories, and view the changes in real time.

Balenciaga and Rimowa's apps are part of a broader trend among luxury brands exploring the potential of the Vision Pro. Gucci, also a Kering-owned label like Balenciaga, released its own Vision Pro app in April, allowing users to access an immersive mini-documentary on creative director Sabato De Sarno and the creation of Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Other retailers, including Mytheresa, J.Crew, and E.l.f. Cosmetics, have developed Vision Pro apps focused more on shopping than on brand storytelling.