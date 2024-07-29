Apple Releases tvOS 17.6 With Bug Fixes
Apple today released tvOS 17.6, the sixth update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.6 comes over two months after Apple released tvOS 17.5.
tvOS 17.6 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 17.6 automatically over time.
tvOS updates are often minor in scale, and tvOS 17.6 is no exception. There were no new features found during the beta testing process.
Apple shares release notes for tvOS in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each new version of tvOS comes out.
Apple has also released a new HomePod 17.6 software update for the HomePod and HomePod mini.
