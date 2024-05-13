Apple Releases tvOS 17.5

Apple today released tvOS 17.5, the fifth update update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.5 comes two months after the release of tvOS 17.4.



tvOS 17.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 17.5 automatically.

Compared to other operating system updates, tvOS 17.5 updates are often minor in scale, focusing on bug fixes and other small improvements. We did not find new features during the tvOS 17.5 beta testing process.

Apple shares release notes for tvOS in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each new version of tvOS comes out.