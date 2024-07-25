Threads App Gets TweetDeck-Like Ability to Create Dedicated Feeds

Threads is currently rolling out a new way for users of its iOS app to create dedicated feeds based on search results, similar to how it works for Threads on the web.



When a search is performed, the new option in the app lets users bookmark the search, after which it lives on in the Home tab, alongside the For You and Following feeds.

The feature has been available for a while on the Threads web view for desktop, where users could pin multiple customized columns, similar to the TweetDeck feature that used to be available on Twitter. The new addition for the iOS app is rolling out now, so you will probably want the latest app update installed so that you don't miss out when it arrives in your region.

Threads has been around for over a year now. When it launched back in July 2023, the experience was very barebones, but Meta has worked to add new functionality on a regular basis to put the social network on a more level pegging with X (Twitter).

It has since gained a web app, the ability to search for posts chronologically, a post editing feature, built-in translation, fediverse integration, fast account switching, and more.

The gradual trickle of new features appears to be paying off: The app now has more than 175 million active monthly users, according to Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.