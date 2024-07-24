Apple Vision Pro Gains New Lake Vrangla Environment
Apple has released a new Environment for Apple Vision Pro, called Lake Vrangla, which is close to Oslo in Norway.
Apple Vision Pro's passthrough cameras are designed to show the wearer their physical surroundings, allowing them to place apps and other digital objects within the room. However, using the Digital Crown, users can switch to full virtual reality and block out the real world using a selection of Environments.
The new Lake Vrangla Environment is available to all users as a simple download, which can be initiated from the Environments tab of the Home View, regardless of whether users are running visionOS 1 or the visionOS 2 beta.
Like Mount Hood, the foggy new environment has a night version that offers a calming sunset scene, and any video viewed over the lake will reflect in the water.
This release follows Apple's announcement that the Bora Bora Environment will be included in visionOS 2 later this year. Its arrival will complete the current Environments menu, making all 13 listed options fulfilled and usable.
