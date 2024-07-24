Apple Vision Pro Gains New Lake Vrangla Environment

by

Apple has released a new Environment for Apple Vision Pro, called Lake Vrangla, which is close to Oslo in Norway.

lake vrangla environment vision pro 1
‌Apple Vision Pro‌'s passthrough cameras are designed to show the wearer their physical surroundings, allowing them to place apps and other digital objects within the room. However, using the Digital Crown, users can switch to full virtual reality and block out the real world using a selection of Environments.

The new Lake Vrangla Environment is available to all users as a simple download, which can be initiated from the Environments tab of the Home View, regardless of whether users are running visionOS 1 or the visionOS 2 beta.

Like Mount Hood, the foggy new environment has a night version that offers a calming sunset scene, and any video viewed over the lake will reflect in the water.

This release follows Apple's announcement that the Bora Bora Environment will be included in ‌visionOS 2‌ later this year. Its arrival will complete the current Environments menu, making all 13 listed options fulfilled and usable.

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
1 hour ago at 04:37 am
I would prefer some more vacation destination focused and not depressing ones like those that I already get by looking out of the window for 8 months of the year being in Germany :D
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
49 minutes ago at 04:57 am

I would prefer some more vacation destination focused and not depressing ones like those that I already get by looking out of the window for 8 months of the year being in Germany :D
I was thinking the same thing.

That picture looks like an environment you'd see in a horror movie. Kinda creepy...

?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Onimusha370 Avatar
Onimusha370
28 minutes ago at 05:18 am

why gains this?
Couldn’t have said it better myself
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
1 hour ago at 04:36 am
I'd love the opportunity to try one of these someday! Travelling overseas this week and woudl love to create a movie theatre in the plane.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blocsapp Avatar
blocsapp
42 minutes ago at 05:03 am
Awesome, I’m watching the Exorcist here this weekend.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble Avatar
fatTribble
41 minutes ago at 05:05 am

I was thinking the same thing.

That picture looks like an environment you'd see in a horror movie. Kinda creepy...

?
Ok I actually wanted to read comments about this because that was my impression too. That Environment makes me long for a crowded Starbucks in daylight ?

I’ve never seen the movie reflection on the water before. That is very impressive!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments