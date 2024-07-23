SEPTA Rolling Out Apple Pay With Express Mode in Philadelphia Area

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) this week announced that it has started upgrading its payment readers with support for Apple Pay with Express Mode. This feature allows transit users to pay for their fare by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch near the reader, without needing to unlock or wake the device.



The upgrades began rolling out on Monday across select SEPTA Metro stations and buses in the Greater Philadelphia area, according to the announcement.

Express Mode for SEPTA is limited to credit and debit cards added to the Wallet app. It is still not possible to add the SEPTA Key fare card to the Wallet app, and Express Mode does not support SEPTA's discounted weekly or monthly passes.

More details can be found on the SEPTA website.

(Thanks, Stephen Klinck!)