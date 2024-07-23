SEPTA Rolling Out Apple Pay With Express Mode in Philadelphia Area
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) this week announced that it has started upgrading its payment readers with support for Apple Pay with Express Mode. This feature allows transit users to pay for their fare by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch near the reader, without needing to unlock or wake the device.
The upgrades began rolling out on Monday across select SEPTA Metro stations and buses in the Greater Philadelphia area, according to the announcement.
Express Mode for SEPTA is limited to credit and debit cards added to the Wallet app. It is still not possible to add the SEPTA Key fare card to the Wallet app, and Express Mode does not support SEPTA's discounted weekly or monthly passes.
More details can be found on the SEPTA website.
(Thanks, Stephen Klinck!)
Popular Stories
Apple will adopt the same rear chassis manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 that it is using for the upcoming standard iPhone 16, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," the backplate manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 is "exactly the same" as the standard model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to...
Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices. Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Apple is scaling back its Hollywood spending after investing over $20 billion in original programming with limited success, Bloomberg reports. This shift comes after the streaming service, which launched in 2019, struggled to capture a significant share of the market, accounting for only 0.2% of TV viewership in the U.S., compared to Netflix's 8%. Despite heavy investment, critical acclaim,...
Last Friday, a major CrowdStrike outage impacted PCs running Microsoft Windows, causing worldwide issues affecting airlines, retailers, banks, hospitals, rail networks, and more. Computers were stuck in continuous recovery loops, rendering them unusable. The failure was caused by an update to the CrowdStrike Falcon antivirus software that auto-installed on Windows 10 PCs, but Mac and Linux...