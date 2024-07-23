Apple Seeds macOS Sonoma 14.6 Release Candidate to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.6 update to developers, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth beta. The RC represents the final version of macOS 14.6 that will see a public launch provided there are no bugs discovered.

sonoma desktop wwdc
Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

We don't yet know what might be included in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6, and no new features have been discovered in the betas so far. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6 is likely to see a release next week.

