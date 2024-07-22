AirPods Max Drop to New All-Time Low Price of $382.70 on Amazon

Apple's high-end AirPods Max headphones have dropped to a new record low price today on Amazon, available for $382.70 in Pink, down from $549.00. This deal is only available in the Pink colorway right now, and it beats the Prime Day price by about $12.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prime members can get the AirPods Max delivered as soon as July 24, while most other customers can expect a delivery by this Sunday, July 28. AirPods deals were very popular last week during Prime Day, but now the AirPods Max is the only model with a deal that beats those prices, although you can find some solid second-best prices on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon this week.

