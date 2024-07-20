Get OWC's 14-Port Mac Thunderbolt Dock for Best-Ever $99.99 Price ($180 Off)

OWC this week knocked the price of the popular 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock down to $99.99, from its original price of $279.99, and this deal is still around this weekend. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory, which we last tracked way back in April.

owc docks white logoNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Besides this dock, you'll find a large collection of accessories on sale at this time on OWC, including USB-C hubs, external drives and enclosures, and internal memory upgrade kits for Mac.

$180 OFF
OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $99.99

In regards to the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock, this accessory features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, five USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one Mini DisplayPort port, one gigabit Ethernet port, one S/PDIF digital audio output port, and one 3.5mm stereo audio input/output port. There are also two memory card slots for microSD and SD cards.

All of the devices listed below are in new condition at OWC, although the retailer does provide various item condition options for anyone who might want to save money by purchasing open box items. Be sure to visit OWC's sale landing page to browse the full sale, which also features deals on cables, Mac accessories, keyboards, and headphones.

Docks and Hubs

External Drives and Enclosures

Memory

Miscellaneous

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

