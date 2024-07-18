Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Get M2 iPad Air, AirTag, and More for Record Low Prices Today

Now that Amazon Prime Day has ended, many of the week's best deals have expired. However, today we are still tracking a few Apple products that remain at their best-ever prices even after the end of Prime Day, including iPads, MacBooks, AirTags, and a few Jackery accessories.

AirTag

The year's best prices on AirTag remain available on Amazon today, starting at $23.99 for the 1 Pack and increasing to $74.98 for the 4 Pack.

Apple Watch

Amazon still has lowest prices ever on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE, starting at just $169.99 for the 40mm GPS SE, down from $249.00. The cheapest Series 9 model is the 41mm GPS model at $279.99, down from $399.00.

M2 iPad Air

The cheapest model is the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air for $549.99, down from $599.00. You'll also find deals on the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models below, all of which are in stock on Amazon with delivery dates as soon as this weekend for Prime members.

iPad Mini

Apple's iPad mini 6 hit $119 off this week, a match for its all-time low price on both the 64GB Wi-Fi and 256GB Wi-Fi options, and both are still on sale today. You'll also find the cellular models at a discount right now on Amazon.

M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy and Amazon today have Apple's 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $799.00, down from $999.00. You'll find all four colors on sale at this price, including Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

Apple Studio Display

Amazon has $299 off the Apple Studio Display, available for $1,299.99 for the standard glass option. For this model, this is a match of the all-time low price. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this discount.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Jackery

Jackery's Prime Day deals covered a large selection of portable power stations at big discounts, and they're all still on sale today.



