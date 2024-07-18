Dyson's New OnTrac Headphones Rival AirPods Max With 55-Hour Battery Life and Customization Options

Dyson today introduced its second pair of headphones, the OnTrac, focusing on customization and premium features to directly compete with the likes of Apple and Bose.



The new headphones represent a significant shift from Dyson's previous attempt, the Dyson Zone, which combined noise-canceling headphones with an air purifying mask. Priced at $499.99, the OnTrac headphones are designed with a modular approach that allows users to replace the ear cushions and outer caps, enabling over 2,000 potential color combinations.

One of the standout features of the OnTrac is its active noise cancellation (ANC). Dyson employs an eight-microphone system that samples external noise 384,000 times per second, aiming to provide what it claims is best-in-class noise cancellation. This system is comparable to Apple's AirPods Max, which also uses multiple microphones for ANC, although the exact sampling rate of the ‌AirPods Max‌ is not known. The OnTrac's ANC is designed to block up to 40 decibels of noise, enhancing the listening experience in noisy environments.

In terms of battery life, the OnTrac headphones offer 55 hours of continuous listening on a single charge with ANC enabled. This surpasses the ‌AirPods Max‌, which provides up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC and spatial audio enabled. Dyson achieves this extended battery life by housing two high-capacity lithium-ion cells in the headband, which also helps distribute weight evenly for comfort. Charging is facilitated via a USB-C port, and a 10-minute quick charge can provide up to 2.5 hours of playback.

The OnTrac headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers that reproduce frequencies from as low as 6Hz to as high as 21kHz. This wide frequency range aims to deliver deep bass and clear highs, with the drivers angled towards the ears for more direct audio delivery. In comparison, the ‌AirPods Max‌ feature custom-built 40mm dynamic drivers and support a frequency range from 20Hz to 20kHz. While both sets of headphones aim to provide high-fidelity sound, the OnTrac's extended frequency range may offer more detailed audio, particularly in the low-end frequencies.

The OnTrac headphones also feature a unique control system, including a joystick for playback control and touch-sensitive ear cups for toggling ANC. The MyDyson app allows users to monitor noise exposure levels and customize the EQ settings with presets like Bass Boost, Enhanced, and Natural.

The OnTrac includes replaceable ear cushions and outer caps, available in various colors and finishes, allowing users to deeply customize the look of their headphones. The headphones come in four main colorways at launch: CNC Aluminum with bright yellow ear cushions, CNC Copper with purple headband and copper ear cups, Ceramic Cinnabar with a light red headband and matte ear cups, and CNC Black Nickel with an all-black design.

The OnTrac headphones will be available from Dyson's website starting on August 1, with additional customization options sold separately.