The Best Prime Day Deals on Monitors, Charging Accessories, and More

Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.

Anker

anker prime day

Prime Day deals have hit Anker's most popular portable batteries, Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, USB-C hubs, and portable power stations. We've collected some of the best Anker discounts in the list below, but be sure to browse Amazon for even more sales.

Audio

Portable Batteries

Wireless Chargers

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Jackery

jackery prime day

Jackery's Prime Day deals include a large selection of portable power stations at big discounts.

Beats

beats prime day

There's a big collection of Beats headphones discounted for Prime Day this year, starting with the Beats Studio Buds for $79.00, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $129.99, down from $169.95.

UP TO 51% OFF
Beats Headphones for Prime Day

The Beats Studio Pro are on sale for $169.99, down from $349.99, which is a new record low price. You can also get the Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $119.99, down from $199.99 and the Beats Fit Pro for $149.99, down from $199.99.

Monitors

samsung prime day

Samsung's popular 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80D) is down to the best price we've ever seen it on Amazon, available for $499.99, down from $699.99. This is the newest model of the Smart Monitor M8, and it beats the first discount we tracked last week by $50.

$200
Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D for $499.99

$700
Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $899.99

In addition to the Smart Monitor M8, Amazon has a wide array of monitors and PCs on sale from HP, Acer, Samsung, and more for Prime Day. One of the highlights is Samsung's 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,599.99.

TVs

prime day tvs

Amazon Devices

prime day amazon thing

Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.

Google Nest Thermostat

prime day nest

Amazon has the Google Nest Thermostat for $84.99, down from $129.99 during Prime Day. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Nest Thermostat, and it's available at this price in two colors.

$45 OFF
Nest Thermostat for $84.99

More Sales

  • Belkin - Save on headphones, chargers, and more
  • Eufy - Save on smart home products
  • iVANKY - Save on USB docks for Macs
  • Flexispot - Save on standing desks

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

