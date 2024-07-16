Sonos Takes Up to 20% Off Select Audio Products in Prime Day-Like Sale

Sonos today has opened up its own Prime Day inspired sale, offering steep discounts on select home theater audio equipment. This includes low prices on the Sonos Roam 2 portable speaker, as well as various discounted bundles, all of which are rare deals we haven't tracked since earlier in the summer.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale has a good balance between individual Sonos products and bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. Highlights of the event include the Sonos Roam 2 for $143 and Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker for $199, both of which are all-time low prices.

We've accumulated a few of the devices in the sale below, but be sure to browse this landing page on the Sonos website for everything being discounted.



