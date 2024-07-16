Amazon Prime Day: Apple Watch SE ($169.99), Series 9 ($279.99), and Ultra 2 ($699.99) Hit New Best-Ever Prices

We're tracking deals on Apple products as Prime Day continues, and right now you can get record low discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE. Across the line, all of the deals shared below are new all-time low prices on each model, and only Amazon has the sales.





Ultra 2

A new low price has arrived for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, now available for $699.99 in multiple colors and band styles, down from $799.00.

Series 9

You can get up to $120 off most Apple Watch Series 9 models right now on Amazon, starting at $279.99 for the 41mm GPS watches. We've rounded up all of the deals below, focusing on the aluminum devices, but you can also find $100 discounts on a few stainless steel models as well.

SE

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $169.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a new all-time low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $199.99 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another new record low price on the Apple Watch SE for Prime Day.

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.